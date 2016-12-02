Two priests are incardinated into Archdiocese of Hartford

HARTFORD – Reverend Ivan Dario Ramirez and Reverend Israel Rivera have been incardinated in the Archdiocese of Hartford by Archbishop Leonard P. Blair.

In images at left, Archbishop Blair stands with Father Rivera on the left side and with Father Ramirez on the right side.

Father Ramirez, who was ordained a priest for the Diocese of Duitama-Sogamoso, Colombia, South America in 2003, has served faithfully in the Archdiocese of Hartford for over five years. During that time, he served as parochial vicar at St. Mary, St. Rose and St. Isaac Jogues of the Catholic Communities of East Hartford North. He is the pastor of St. Lawrence O’Toole Parish in Hartford.

Father Rivera, also of the Diocese of Duitama-Sogamoso, was ordained in 2005. He has also served faithfully in the Archdiocese of Hartford for over five years. During that time, he served was a chaplain at St. Paul Catholic High School in Bristol. Father Rivera was appointed administrator of St. Mary Church in New Britain in 2013, and in August of 2014, was named pastor.

Their incardination into the Archdiocese of Hartford, which took place August 24, means that they now answer to the Archbishop of Hartford and have the rights and duties of diocesan clergy in the archdiocese.