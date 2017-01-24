Sister Clare Millea appointed director of the Office of Faith and Culture

Sister Clare Millea, ASCJ

HARTFORD — The Archdiocese of Hartford has appointed Sister Clare Millea, a member of the Apostles of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, as the director of its Office of Faith and Culture, an office that was created to minister to the many cultures and ethnic groups residing in the three counties that make up the archdiocese.

The goal of the office is to support the diverse ethnic groups in Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven counties so that they can worship God in a way that is personal and meaningful. Those groups include but are not limited to Hispanics (comprising 24 communities); Koreans, Brazilians, Peruvians, Italians, Africans, Haitians and Poles.

Sister Clare has a multicultural background that has prepared her for this ministry. Her international congregation’s local home is in Hamden. The congregation’s headquarters is in Rome, where she lived from 1986 to 2004 and served as a member of the General Council of the Apostles of the Sacred Heart. In this role, Sister Clare was responsible for the initial and ongoing formation programs and restructuring of apostolates at the congregational level.

After almost two decades on the General Council, she was appointed superior general of the congregation. During her many personal visits to the congregation’s missions in 15 nations throughout Europe, Africa, Asia and many countries in the Americas, Sister Clare grew to respect and revere the peoples with whom the sisters lived and served, she said.

While in Rome, she also served as the director of financial and administrative restructuring of the Universidade Sagrado Coração (Sacred Heart University) of the Apostles of the Sacred Heart of Jesus in Bauru São Paulo, Brazil. She relinquished these responsibilities in 2016. She is fluent in English, Italian and Portuguese, and understands Spanish and French.

Sister Clare was a special education teacher and school psychologist at Clelian Heights School for Exceptional Children in Greensburg, Pa., from 1970 to 1977, where she demonstrated her deep appreciation and special understanding of students with a variety of educational needs. From 1978 to 1980, she served as principal of St. Michael School in New Haven, after which she returned to Clelian Heights as executive director until 1986.

“We are fortunate to have Sister Clare Millea working in the Archdiocese of Hartford,” said Dominican Father Steven Boguslawski, moderator of the curia. “She is gifted with an abundance of talent. Not only does she have global experience in organizing ecclesial constituencies and is fluent in a variety of languages; she embodies the mission of the Church, which is to spread the Gospel and make it accessible to all. I am confident that she will be a strong and sensitive leader who will share her faith, cultural experiences and commitment as a religious woman with all the people entrusted to Archbishop Leonard Blair’s pastoral care. She is enthusiastic about integrating various language groups and newly arrived immigrants into the local Church. You might say that Sister is a domestic missionary.”

Sister Clare was born in Derby, attended St. Mary School there and graduated from Sacred Heart Academy in Hamden. She holds a doctorate in canon law from the Lateran University in Rome, a master’s degree and professional diploma in school psychology from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, Pa., and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Seton Hill University in Greensburg.

“I am delighted to accept this position as the director for the Office of Faith and Culture. I look forward to meeting the members of the diverse ethnic communities in our archdiocese, and to sharing liturgy and life experiences with them. As we grow in mutual understanding of the gifts and talents of these sisters and brothers, our entire Church community is enriched and we become more credible witnesses to the loving mercy of the Father,” said Sister Clare.