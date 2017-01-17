Knights' annual Mass celebrates all human life

Archbishop Leonard P. Blair stands with the Hunter family of Wallingford following the annual Pro-life Mass on Jan. 15 at St. Mary Church in New Haven. Shown are dad Jacob, holding Jude; mom Sara, holding Simon; and Isaiah and Eva, standing in front. (Photo by Mary Chalupsky)

NEW HAVEN — Calling for the faithful to be witnesses to Christ and to life, Archbishop Leonard P. Blair celebrated the annual Pro-Life Mass at St. Mary Church on Jan. 15.

“Many people today question whether life has any meaning,” he said in his homily, pointing to issues such as teen suicide and drug overdose fatalities.

“The reality is that life has become unbearable for many,” even though they have enough, Archbishop Blair continued. The tragedy, he cautioned, is that once people lose sight of God, they lose sight of life and become lost themselves.

“Today, we gather to give thanks for the gift of life” that extends from conception to natural death, he said, urging the faithful to be witnesses to Christ and apostles of the Gospel of Life even in the face of challenges and evil.

Even when evil is present, he offered, “God’s purpose and God’s plan is always being accomplished in some mysterious way.”

The Mass was hosted by the State Council of the Knights of Columbus.

Concelebrants of the Mass were Dominican Father John Paul Walker, pastor of St. Mary Parish; Dominican Father Jonathan Kalisch, director of chaplains and spiritual development at the New Haven-based Supreme Council of the Knights of Columbus; Dominican Father William A. Holt; and Bishop Basil Losten, retired bishop of the Ukranian Catholic Diocese of Stamford.

Archbishop Blair also thanked his fellow Knights of Columbus for their faithful fight for human life, and asked for prayers for a state officer of the Knights who has been hospitalized since shortly after Christmas.

After the Mass, Archbishop Blair attended a reception, during which the Knights collected baby items that will be distributed to pregnancy resource centers throughout the dioceses in Connecticut.

“This [supporting the pro-life effort] is what Father McGivney taught us to do when we became a Knight,” said Steven J. Bacon, state secretary, referring to Venerable Michael J. McGivney, who founded the Knights of Columbus in New Haven. “That’s what we do,” he said, pointing to a mound of baby items that will go to help expectant moms throughout the state.